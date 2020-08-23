Order Takeout, Save Lives

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is teaming up with restaurants, bars, and coffee shops around Pierce County for Takeout Thursdays.

Takeout Thursdays is an opportunity to support two critical areas in the community that continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic: local businesses and pets in need.

Each Thursday, the shelter will partner with a different local eaterie. A percentage of the restaurant’s takeout proceeds will be donated to the Society. The donations will help the shelter continue to care for animals. Since mid-March, the shelter has taken in 3,293 dogs, cats, and critters and more continue to arrive every day requiring food, shelter, and lifesaving medical care.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County does not turn any animal away and does not humanely euthanize pets for length of stay or for lack of space.

Takeout Thursdays are just another way the shelter has pivoted during the ongoing pandemic.

“Back in March, we were working with Brewers Row and Wooden City for an event we had to cancel due to the pandemic. Takeout Thursday provides an exciting new way for us to team up with local restaurants, bars, and coffee shops. We’re so grateful to Brewers Row, Wooden City, and Doyle’s Public House for their continued support of our community’s pets during these difficult times,” said Ashley Taulbee, Director of Development and Community Engagement at the shelter.

The first three restaurants have already been named, and spots on the calendar are filling up fast.

Thursday, August 27 – Wooden City Tacoma

Thursday, September 3 – Doyle’s Public House

If you’re interested in partnering with the shelter, please visit: thehumanesociety.org/takeout.