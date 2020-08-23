Beckie Takashima, Miss Washington vies for Miss for America Crown

Submitted by Miss Washington for America.

Beckie Takashima, Miss Washington for America will be competing for the title of Miss for America. Beckie lives in Puyallup and is a part time ultrasound tech and a pediatric CNA at Ashley House. Beckie is originally from Southern California and attended the University of Southern California and has her Master’s degree in Music- Trumpet Performance.

Hair/makeup/photography: Jennifer Lloyd

Beckie enjoys running, traveling, and waving her American flag in her free time.

If chosen for Miss for America, she will use her platform “Unity in Community” to further encourage individuals to step up and get involved in their local community to make the world a better place as well as promote the pageant’s national platform, the “Victoria Siegel Foundation” combating the opioid epidemic. She will spread awareness of how important it is to have a tight knit community to help raise children and keep them on the road to success.

For more information please contact Beckie at Bjtak1@gmail.com also please visit www.facebook.com/MissWAForAmerica2020 or

www.instagram.com/misswaforamerica2020

Sponsorships play a large role in assisting with nationals expenses. Please reach out if you’d like more information on how your logo could end up in the National program book.

www.mrswashingtonpageant.org

curnel@nctv.com