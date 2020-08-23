67 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths confirmed August 23

On Aug. 23, we confirmed 67 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths:

Our totals are 6,445 cases and 142 deaths.

We have reported 853 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 94.6. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 60.9.

The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 39.5% in the last two weeks.

Laboratories made big leaps recently in the number of COVID-19 tests they conducted recently. It helps us combat COVID-19 and try to keep the positivity rate in check. Read this Your Reliable Source blog to learn more.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.