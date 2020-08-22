Lakewood COVID-19 Rental Assistance Has Begun

Submitted by Irene Coco at LASA.

LASA sent out their first emergency rental assistance check for a Lakewood household. Pictured are Allen Arnhold, LASA’s Finance Manager, Yuni Medlin, Program Coordinator, and Kevin Le, Rental Specialist.

LASA Staff Members

LASA has funds available for any Lakewood household affected by COVID-19 who is behind in rent. Applicants must meet the minimum requirements for a one-time rent assistance of up to $1,500 paid directly to the landlord.

Requirements include:

You must live in the city of Lakewood as a renter, with your name on the lease or rental agreement;

Your household’s income has been impacted by COVID-19 on March 12th or later;

Your household’s total combined income is currently $60,000/year ($1,200/week or $5,000/month) or less.

To Apply, visit: lasa.formstack.com/forms/rental_assistance_covid19_lakewood

LASA still has funds available for Tacoma households as well.

To Apply, visit: lasa.formstack.com/forms/rental_assistance_covid19_dr

These programs are made possible thanks to the City of Tacoma and the City of Lakewood.

For others who do not live within Tacoma or Lakewood city limits but live in Pierce County, you can apply to Pierce County Human Services Rental Assistance Program directly by going to: www.cognitoforms.com/PCHSHomelessPrograms/EmergencyRentalAssistanceProgramApplication