68 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed August 22

On Aug. 22, we confirmed 68 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths all with underlying health conditions:

A man in his 80s from Parkland.

A woman in her 40s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 70s from South Hill.

Our totals are 6,378 cases and 142 deaths.

We have reported 864 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 95.8. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 61.8.

The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 38.6% in the last two weeks.

Laboratories made big leaps recently in the number of COVID-19 tests they conducted recently. It helps us combat COVID-19 and try to keep the positivity rate in check. Read this Your Reliable Source blog to learn more.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.