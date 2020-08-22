5th Street & West Main Intersection Work Continuing

UPDATE: Although this intersection has been re-opened, we ask that motorists slow down and use caution as the road has been planed in preparation for the final pavement installation. It will be left in this condition for approximately two months (until mid-October) as the new traffic signal foundations are built and the intersection is re-wired.

The intersection of West Main and 5th Street will be closed to all traffic for three weeks starting Monday, July 27.

Fully closing the intersection during this project will allow the expedited installation of underground stormwater, water and electrical utilities while avoiding complex lane restrictions. It is also expected to shorten the time needed for construction by 20 days.

The closure will be from Monday, July 27th through Friday, August 14th.

A detour route has been established. Motorists are advised to plan and use alternate routes specific to their origination and destination locations since high queuing and traffic volumes along the signed detour (particularly along West Meeker) are anticipated.