Steilacoom Town Administrator August 21 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – September 1, 2020, at 6:30 PM.

Planning Commission – September 14, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

Civil Service Commission – September 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

Preservation and Review Board – August 26, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s

agenda.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Farmers’ Market:

The Town of Steilacoom’s 2020 Farmers’ Market’s concludes next Wednesday, August 26th. The Market runs from 3 PM to 7 PM and given the new distancing requirements, Lafayette Street between Pacific Street and Main Street and Wilkes Street between Lafayette Street and Commercial Street will be closed from noon through 8 PM.

Community Services:

Fall Childcare:

The Town will be providing childcare this Fall from 6:15 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Public Safety responded to 160 events over the past week, including the following:

10 medical aid responses

52 suspicious circumstance/security checks

6 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

2 incidents of domestic disturbance

3 incidents of vehicle prowl, all of which involved vehicles having been left unlocked

29 traffic stops

17 parking enforcement responses

During the afternoon of Sunday, 8/16, responders from Steilacoom Public Safety and West Pierce Fire and Rescue responded to Saltar’s Point Beach and performed a technical rescue of a beach patron suffering a medical emergency. This rescue involved a utilization of a fire boat to transfer the patient to an ambulance and then onto the emergency room. Public Safety remains grateful for the continued partnership with West Pierce Fire and Rescue.

Many thanks to the Steilacoom High School Department of Photography for helping us update our department photographs. Please visit our website and take a look.

The Public Safety building received a freshening up makeover, thanks to the Public Works Department.

With the passage of Washington State Initiative 940 in November 2018 and SHB 1064 in 2019, incidents where the use of deadly force by a peace officer results in death, substantial bodily harm, or great bodily harm require an independent investigation. The independent investigation is conducted in the same manner as a criminal investigation and state law now requires an “independent investigation” completely independent of the involved agency, and requires at least two Non-Law Enforcement Community Representatives. Persons interested in applying for these positions may find more information at: townofsteilacoom.org

townofsteilacoom.org/234/Employment and the Public Safety page townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

General:

The new vactor truck was delivered on Tuesday. All appropriate crew members received operational and maintenance training on Tuesday.

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued painting roadway pavement markings and parking lot lines along with vactoring catch basins; performed street inspections for the Walnut Lane development; swept streets; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew completed a planned power outage at the Harbor Oaks apartments to install switching gear; proofed existing conduits on Martin Street in anticipation of installing new wire; installed a temporary power service in the 1300 block of Walnut Lane; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued hydrant and water meter maintenance; inspected a side-sewer replacement in the 2300 block of Shephard Street; installed a new plotter for printing maps; and performed other routine maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed buildings and grounds maintenance activities including mowing; continued maintaining the hanging baskets; provided support for the Farmers’ Market; adjusted sprinkler heads and water flow on various irrigation systems; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

WHEN AM I REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACE MASK OR CLOTH FACE COVERING?

Any of us can carry the virus and not realize we are spreading it when we talk, cough or sneeze. Face coverings are required statewide in all public spaces because they are effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19, especially when combined with 6 feet of physical distance.

There are three face cover orders in place:

For employers and workers: Washington employers must ensure workers wear face coverings at work in almost all situations. Employers must provide face coverings if workers do not have them. Employers must comply with this order, which is enforced by the Department of Labor & Industries.

For the public: An order from the secretary of health requires Washingtonians to wear face coverings in public spaces and shared spaces, both indoors and outdoors. Examples include hotel or apartment hallways, outdoors where many people are gathered such as parks, playgrounds or popular walking paths, and in a restaurant when not seated and eating. People are individually responsible to comply with this order.

For businesses: A proclamation from Gov. Inslee prohibits businesses from allowing customers to enter without face coverings. Businesses are encouraged to provide alternatives for customers who cannot wear masks. Best practices for businesses is here in English (Updated July 28) and Spanish).

Additional Q&A is available at the state Department of Health. If you’re an employer and have questions about the separate order regarding face coverings for employees, visit the state Department of Labor & Industries common questions page.

Are there exemptions or times I do not have to wear a face covering?

There are some exemptions to the DOH order, including people with certain disabilities or health conditions, people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and children under the age of 2. (Officials encourage use of a face covering by children ages 3-5 if possible. Children 5 and older must wear a face covering.)

You do not need to wear a cloth face covering in your home when you are only with people in your household, or when you are alone in your car. You do not need to wear one when seated at a restaurant eating, or when you are outdoors, and people are far apart.

Why is this requirement in place?

Cloth face masks protect other people from getting COVID-19 from us when we talk, cough or sneeze. Between 20-40 percent of people with COVID-19 do not show any symptoms but can still spread the virus to others. Recent research suggests wearing a face covering can significantly reduce the incidence of COVID-19. Until a vaccine or cure is developed, face coverings will be our best defense.

REMEMBER: Staying home is still the safest way to prevent spreading COVID-19. When out, wear your face covering, stay 6 feet apart from others, wash your hands frequently, and stay local