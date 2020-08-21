Lakewood Historical Society seeks bookkeeper

The Lakewood Historical Society and Museum is looking for a volunteer bookkeeper/secretary.

Position entails light bookkeeping involving donations and membership payments. Also entails recording short summary of monthly board meetings which are held on the first Tuesday of each month in the early afternoon.

Museum is located in the newly remodeled Colonial Center on Motor Ave next to the historic Lakewood Theatre. So, if you’ve got a weebit of free time, we’ve got a lovely group of volunteers who would appreciate your help.

Just shoot an email to praschke@comcast.net with your name and contact number. We promise to make your time interesting as well as fun. Lakewood Historical Society and Museum … “Preserving Yesterday, Educating Tomorrow”.