65 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed August 21

On Aug. 21 we confirmed 65 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death: A woman in her 90s from Frederickson with underlying health conditions.

Our totals are 6,310 cases and 139 deaths.

We have reported 879 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 97.5. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 62.8.

The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 38.7% in the last two weeks.

Laboratories made big leaps recently in the number of COVID-19 tests they conducted recently. It helps us combat COVID-19 and try to keep the positivity rate in check. Read this Your Reliable Source blog to learn more.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.