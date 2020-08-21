5 Socially Distant Weekend Ideas

If you’re looking for local outdoor activities that allow you to enjoy the summer weather while practicing social distancing, we’ve got you covered! Spending time in nature has been shown to improve mental health and is something that many of us need at this time so we’ve compiled a few ideas to help you get outdoors in Tacoma. Remember, fresh air is good for you and social distancing doesn’t have to keep you at home.

Don’t forget, wearing a mask is always a good idea outside in public. But when you’re within 6 feet of someone, it’s an absolute must, so keep it handy when you’re at the park and put it on when you get close to others. Face coverings are always required in gated facilities, whether inside or out.



1. Go to the park

Parks are great places to relax and enjoy the outdoors. In Tacoma, there are more than 70 parks to choose from, so you can find your safe space in all corners of town. Our parks are as varied as the neighborhoods where they’re found and many are not crowded. So skip Owen Beach at Point Defiance and opt for the less crowded Hidden Beach at Titlow Park, or find a picnic table and playground at your neighborhood park and plan a family outing close to home. Use this interactive map to find parks and playgrounds throughout Tacoma.



2. Rent a boat

Boating is a fun way to enjoy the outdoors while staying distant from others. Point Defiance Marina’s fleet of 14-foot rental boats with 9.9 hp motors make it easy to cruise or fish Puget Sound. Where will you go in your rental boat? Perhaps across Puget Sound to explore Vashon’s Quartermaster Harbor? Or along Ruston Way to get a unique view of the waterfront parks? Deciding on your destination may be the hardest part of renting! No prior experience is required to operate the boat. Safety gear and a tank of gas are provided. Find out about boat rentals at www.PointDefianceMarina.com.



3. Explore a new trail

Take a break and take a walk. In Tacoma there are over 87 miles of trails to choose from. Point Defiance Park’s trails tend to be crowded on weekends and in the morning so a good strategy to keep your distance is to check out trails at other parks throughout town. From the longer trails at McKinley Park, Titlow Park and Swan Creek Park to shorter trails and paths at Manitou Park, Wapato Park and Puget Park, there is something for everyone to discover and enjoy. Download trail maps at www.MetroParksTacoma.org/trails.



4. Play FootGolf

FootGolf is a game the whole family can enjoy; if you can kick a ball you can play! It’s a blend of soccer and golf that is played on a golf course with a tee box and a 21-inch hole to accommodate a soccer ball. It is a great way to get some fresh air and exercise, have fun outdoors and enjoy time together with friends or family. Bring a soccer ball or rent one for $3. Schedule a FootGolf tee time at www.MeadowParkGolf.com.



5. Travel back in time

Discover what life was like on the Puget Sound in the 1850s. Fort Nisqually Living History Museum is a restoration of the Hudson’s Bay Company outpost and headquarters of the Puget Sound Agricultural Company. Visitors travel back in time and explore restored National Historic Landmark Buildings, experience 19th century living through hands-on activities, and learn about local history from Fort Interpreters. Pre-purchase admission tickets online at www.FortNisqually.org.

The post 5 Socially Distant Weekend Ideas appeared first on Metro Parks Tacoma.