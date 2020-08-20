Swinson charged with murder

Submitted by Lt. Chris Westby, Lakewood PD Criminal Investigations Unit.

Subsequent to initial Tacoma police reports and Lakewood PD/WSP follow up investigation, the Pierce County Prosecutors Office has charged Dyrell Swinson with murder in the second degree for the incident on 8/12/2020.

He was also charged with three counts of assault in the first degree for firing a firearm at police officers, one count of harming a police dog and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree for the incident on 8/13/2020. A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he will be booked into the Pierce County Jail upon his release from the hospital, which is expected in coming days.

In regards to the active ongoing investigation:

Evidence has been collected which indicates that Dyrell Swinson fired a pistol 5 times from a position underneath a vehicle parked in front of a tri-plex in the 3600 block of M Street at uniformed police officers from the Tacoma Police Department, to include a working police K-9. The firearm used by Swinson was confirmed to be a stolen 9mm pistol.

A single Tacoma Police Officer on scene located where the shots were coming from and returned fire with 5 rounds from his duty rifle, striking Swinson several times. Swinson was detained, given first aid and subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Tacoma Police K-9 Ronja later passed away from injuries sustained from being struck 3 times by gunfire. The Tacoma PD K-9 handler was injured by bullet fragments and treated for minor injuries.

The Tacoma Police Officer involved in the incident is Nathan Reetz. Officer Reetz is 34 years old and has been a member of the Tacoma Police Department for two and a half years. He is currently on paid administrative leave per Tacoma Police Department policy.

Involved Tacoma Police Officers were interviewed by Lakewood PD and Washington State Patrol Detectives. The Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team responded and handled the forensic investigation of the scene.

If anyone witnessed this incident and has not yet been contacted by police, please contact Sgt. Rich Hall, Lakewood PD at (253) 830-5044 or Det. Jeff Martin, Lakewood PD at (253) 830-5042.

While there have been charges filed in regards to portions of this incident, this use of force investigation is still active. When completed it will be sent to the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.

Any questions as to the status of this case or this press release can be directed to: Lt. Chris Westby, Lakewood PD Criminal Investigations Unit, CWestby@cityoflakewood.us or (253) 830-5088.