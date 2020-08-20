JBLM supports Travis evacuation efforts

Joint Base Lewis-McChord is expected to receive C-17 Globemaster IIIs and supporting personnel from Travis Air Force Base, California, in an effort to relocate aircraft from the devastating wildfires there.

“Our thoughts are with our teammates in California during this time,” said Col Erin Staine-Pyne, 62nd Airlift Wing commander. “With McChord Field flying the C-17 aircraft as well, we make a suitable place for Travis to continue its C-17 operations.”

The Travis Air Force Base installation commander has ordered evacuations for non-mission essential personnel and their family members in accordance with the Solano County fire department’s mandatory evacuations, Aug. 19, 2020, following the LNU Lightning Complex Fire near Fairfield and Vacaville, California.