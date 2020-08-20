Construction on Alameda in Fircrest

The City of Fircrest along with their consultant, KPG, and contractor, Miles Resources will be installing some curb and gutter and grinding and overlaying a new road surface on Alameda Ave., between Regents and Electron.

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, August 24 and last 20 working days. Limited parking will be allowed along this stretch of the roadway. During paving operation, no parking will be allowed during the construction working hours.

During this time of construction please consider using an alternate route. Access to existing residences will be accommodated. While the roadway will be open, traffic congestion will take place during construction hours. KPG our consultants will have an inspector on site during construction. Thanks for your patience during this work. Please contact Jerry or June at Public Works with any questions or concerns, 253-564-8900.

