Business Showcase – August 2020

For the August Business Showcase rather than feature one business in Lakewood, the city decided to feature several businesses – click here – that have manufactured or produced products that were used to help increase safety for individuals and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As COVID-19 continues, we ask that if anyone knows of other Lakewood businesses that helped create safety products during the pandemic to reach out to Business Manager Becky Newtown, a bnewton@cityoflakewood.us, for future recognition.