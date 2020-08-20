Auditor schedules mandatory machine recount

The Pierce County Auditor will conduct a mandatory machine recount for the 29th Legislative District – State Representative, Position No. 2 race.

The recount will begin Friday, Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. The Pierce County Canvassing Board will meet on Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. to certify the recount.

The recount was called by the Pierce County Canvassing Board based on results of the Aug. 4, 2020 Primary Election. The recount will determine the candidates to move on to the General Election. The 2nd (Steve Kirby) and 3rd place (Sharlett Mena) candidates are separated by 82 votes or .44%. Terry Harder, as the first-place candidate will be advancing to the General.

Specific details of the recount are listed below:

Notice of Recount and Meeting of the Canvassing Board

Recount Scope – 29th Legislative District – State Representative, Position No. 2 race.

Public Meeting ? The Canvassing Board of Pierce County, pursuant to chapter 29A.60 RCW, will hold a public meeting at the date and time listed below. This meeting, as well as the recount, is open to the public. Records of these events are maintained in the County Auditor’s Office and are available for public inspection and copying.

Recount Conducted – Friday, Aug. 21 at 9 a.m.

Canvassing Board Meeting and Certification of Recount – Friday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m.

Location – All meetings and activities will be conducted at the Pierce County Election Center, 2501 S. 35th St., Suite C in Tacoma.

To learn more, go to PierceCountyElections.org, mailto:Elections@PierceCountyWa.gov, 253?798?VOTE (8683).