61 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed August 20

On Aug. 20 we confirmed 61 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A man in his 60s from South Pierce County. He had no known underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s and from Puyallup with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Puyallup with underlying health conditions.

Our totals are 6,246 cases and 138 deaths.

We have reported 873 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 96.8. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 62.4.

The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 38.7% in the last two weeks.

Laboratories made big leaps recently in the number of COVID-19 tests they conducted recently. It helps us combat COVID-19 and try to keep the positivity rate in check. Read this Your Reliable Source blog to learn more.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.