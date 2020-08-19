The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – August 19, 2020

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral HomeFlossie Morey; Gail Roose, Jr.; Keith Masters; Shawn Meaney; Judy Stevens.

Mountain View Funeral Home:  Margarita Salazar-Garibay; Joyce Wolf.

Powers Funeral Home:  George Eiseman.

