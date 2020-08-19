Obituary Notices – August 19, 2020

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Flossie Morey; Gail Roose, Jr.; Keith Masters; Shawn Meaney; Judy Stevens.
Mountain View Funeral Home: Margarita Salazar-Garibay; Joyce Wolf.
Powers Funeral Home: George Eiseman.Print This Post
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Flossie Morey; Gail Roose, Jr.; Keith Masters; Shawn Meaney; Judy Stevens.
Mountain View Funeral Home: Margarita Salazar-Garibay; Joyce Wolf.
Powers Funeral Home: George Eiseman.
Leave a Reply