New Habitat for Humanity homes one step closer to reality in Tillicum

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken jointly by the City of Lakewood on behalf of the City of Tacoma.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about September 2, 2020, the City of Tacoma Community and Economic Development Department will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of $600,000 in Home Investment Partnership Program (HOME) funds under Title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act (42 U.S.C. 12901 et seq.), as amended, on behalf of the City of Lakewood to undertake a project known as 15121 Boat St SW & 15123-15125 88th St. Ct. SW, Lakewood, WA – Habitat for Humanity, which will consist of property acquisition, and construction of up to nine single family residences (one single family home and four duplex structures) for low-income homebuyers. Total project costs are estimated at $2.7 million.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file for review at the address below or contact Felicia Medlen at fmedlen@cityoftacoma.org on weekdays 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with the determination in this notice or wishing to comment on the ERR may submit written comments to the City of Tacoma, Attention: Felicia Medlen, Housing Division Manager, 747 Market St., Room 900, Tacoma, WA 98402, or via email at fmedlen@cityoftacoma.org. All comments received by 5:00 PM, September 1, 2020, will be considered by the City prior to authorizing submission of a Request for Release of Funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The City of Tacoma certifies to HUD that Mr. Jeff Robinson, Community & Economic Development Director of the City of Tacoma, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities, and allows the City to use program funds.

OBJECTION TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Tacoma certification for a period of fifteen (15) days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Tacoma; (b) the City of Tacoma has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedure (24 CFR Part 58), and shall be addressed to HUD/Office of Community Planning and Development, 909 1st Avenue, Suite 300, Seattle, WA 98104-1000. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.