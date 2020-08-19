Lakewood Landmark Gets Upgrade

Submitted by KM Hills.

Few if any Lakewood buildings have provided more community service than the building pictured below and I would guess most people may not recognize this 50+ year old Lakewood landmark.

CP Pool

Having benefitted from this CPSD owned facility for 11 years of my youth and passing on what I could from my childhood by working there 12 years as an adult I am very happy to see the CP swimming pool getting a new roof this summer.

From PE classes to swim lessons and rec. swim to swim teams this building is usually open 6 days a week from morning until evening. It draws not only Lakewood residents but those from surrounding communities with its swim lesson & team programs to the open/rec swim sessions; which would have been good this last week if not for COVID. It is great to see a governmental agency put money into a facility before it gets so run down that it can only be torn down. Thanks for the commitment to this great facility CPSD!

I grew up swimming for Dave Emery and I bet most people that have been to this facility know that name. The only other upgrade I can think of is to change the name to the “Emery Aquatic Center” just like we have Harry Lang Stadium.