DuPont’s Northwest Logistics Center II seeks parking expansion

The City of DuPont has received a permit application for the following project that may be of interest to you. You are invited to comment on this proposed project.

Date of Complete Application: August 11, 2020

Date of Notice of Application: August 17, 2020

Comment Due Date: August 31, 2020

Description of current proposal: A proposed modification to a previously approved and constructed development to modify building space, construct a new guard house, expand and reconfigure parking, and add the 5.3-acre lot adjacent to the north of the Northwest Logistics Center II site to the project. The changes require approval of a Type II Major Site Plan Amendment (PLNG2020-012), administrative variance (PLNG2020-013), a boundary line adjustment to eliminate a lot line (PLNG2020-014), and SEPA Environmental Review (SEPA2020-001). Only the changed aspects of the proposal are up for review. The lot line elimination would add 5.3 acres to the existing 32-acre site for a total of 37.3 acres. The parking reconfiguration and expansion of the north parking area will add 498 vehicle parking spaces and reduce trailer storage spaces by 47. In total, the proposal will provide 912 vehicle parking spaces and 77 trailer storage spaces. The proposal will also include clearing and grading, storm drainage facilities, and the addition of a 277 square foot guard shack to be located in the southeast corner of the site. Tenant improvements inside the building include adding a 118,150 square foot mezzanine for storing flammable and combustible liquid and aerosol products. The total floor area of the building after the addition will be 746,790 square feet. Roadway improvements will be provided along the frontage of International Place North.

Project Location: Northeast corner of International Place and Center Drive, Pierce County Assessor’s Parcel Number 300039-0011 and 300039-0282. The project is located within a portion of the Southwest quarter of Section 24, Township 19 North, Range 1 East and the Northwest quarter of Section 25, Township 19 North, Range 1 East.

Project Applicant: Panattoni Development Company, Inc.

900 SW 16th Street, Suite 330 | Renton, WA 98057

Applicant’s Agent: Daniel K. Balmelli, Executive Vice President

Barghausen Consulting Engineers, Inc.

18215 72nd Ave South | Kent, WA 98032

Environmental Review: The City of DuPont has reviewed the proposed project for probable adverse environmental impacts and expects to issue a new or Modified Mitigated Determination of Non-significance (MDNS) for this project. The optional DNS process in WAC 197-11-355 is being used. This may be your only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project.

Agencies, tribes, and the public are encouraged to review and comment on the proposed project and its probable environmental impacts. Comments must be submitted by the date noted above to:

Jeff Wilson, AICP

Community Development Director and City SEPA Official

City of DuPont | 1700 Civic Drive | DuPont, WA 98327

(253) 912-5393 / jwilson@dupontwa.gov

City Permits and Approvals: Major Site Plan Amendment (PLNG 2020-012), Administrative Variance (PLNG 2020-013), Boundary Line Adjustment (PLNG 2020-014), SEPA Environmental Review (SEPA 2020-001), Building Permits, Fire Suppression/Fire Alarm Permits, Plumbing/Electrical/Mechanical Permits, Site Development Permit, Right-of-Way Use Permit, Water Service/Connection Permits and Determination of Transportation Concurrency.

Other Permits and Approvals: Sanitary Sewer Permits by Pierce County and NPDES Permit by Department of Ecology.

Required Studies: Amended Environmental Checklist, Stormwater Site Plan, Cultural Resources Study, Traffic Impact Analysis, Geotechnical Report, Non-Wetland and Fish and Wildlife Habitat Assessment, Civil Plans, Architectural Site Plan and Elevations, Lighting Plan, Tree Retention Plan and Landscaping Plans.

The following may require mitigation for the adverse environmental impacts of the proposal: Noise, light and glare, traffic, soil remediation, and cultural resources mitigation measures are anticipated. (Note: These conditions would be in addition to mitigation required by the development regulations.) The project will be evaluated for consistency with the City development regulations, including Title 12, Buildings & Construction; Title 14, Streets, Sidewalks, Curbs, Driveways and Parking Strips; Title 21, Water & Sewer Utilities; Title 22, Stormwater Utility; Title 23, Environment; Title 24 Subdivision Regulations; and Title 25 Land Use Code.

Public Comment: The public may comment on the proposal by submitting written comments to the City of DuPont by 5 p.m. August 31, 2020. The City intends to issue the SEPA Determination with a 14-day appeal period, followed by a final decision on the application by the Community Development Director. Copies of all application plans and documents may be viewed on the city’s website at: dupontwa.gov/551/Northwest-Logistics-Center-2-Site-Plan-A