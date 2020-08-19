Congratulations to Pierce County Library System card design contest winners

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Congratulations to Logan Wilcox, of Brouillet Elementary in Puyallup, and Eliana Parks, a homeschool student from Gig Harbor, for their winning designs in Pierce County Library System’s Card Design Contest! The public cast more than 8,000 votes to select the winning designs. People may view the winning artwork online at cardcontest.pcls.us.

“We were blown away by the talent of the students who participated in this contest,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Thank you to the more than 8,000 people who cast votes for all of the creative entries, and congratulations to Logan and Eliana!”

Nearly 300 students living or attending school in Pierce County submitted original designs in the free contest. Professional artists reviewed entries and selected six finalists for two age groups: elementary and middle school/high school.

For perspective of just how many people may soon be carrying library cards designed by Wilcox and Parks, nearly 363,000 people have active Pierce County Library cards. Active cards mean that the cardholder or someone in their family has used the card in the past two years. In 2019, the Library issued 37,000 new cards.

In the coming months, people may choose from these two new student-designed cards.

With a free Pierce County Library card people have access to 1.1 million books, e-books, audiobooks, movies and other materials.