62 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed August 19

On Aug. 19 we confirmed 62 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s from South Hill. He had no known underlying health conditions.

Our totals are 6,186 cases and 135 deaths.

We have reported 933 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 103.4. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 66.6.

The state experienced a lab reporting delay, which may contribute to a lower case count.

Laboratories made big leaps recently in the number of COVID-19 tests they conducted recently. It helps us combat COVID-19 and try to keep the positivity rate in check. Read this Your Reliable Source blog to learn more.

On the Safe Start dashboard:

Click on the Testing tab to see the average number of days it takes for labs to report a positive result to the Health Department after a person has been tested.

We added a hospital to “Percentage of Hospital Beds Occupied By Day” in the Hospitalization tab. This updates data since July 1.

The data in the Monitoring tab is undercounted because of a technical problem. We will fix the problem soon.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.