Track installation moves along Division Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Way intersection this week

Crews will continue installing track on Division Avenue and will move along Division Ave. to the Martin Luther King Jr. Way intersection this week (around Aug. 20). Then, the contractor will continue the track installation process on the west side of MLK Jr. Way going south from Division Ave. The track installation on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from Division Avenue to 6th Avenue is expected to take about two months. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department.

In Hilltop, the contractor continues to install track on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 11th Street to S. 15th Street. MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to S. 11th St. is now open to two-way traffic. Crews continue to install utilities in the S. 9th St. and MLK Jr. Way intersection and on S. 8th St. west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley.

Stadium Way is closed to southbound traffic from S. 4th Street to the I-705 for this week of August 17 so crews can weld rail. Currently, work is temporarily on hold on Stadium Way in front of Stadium High School.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Stadium Way, Division Avenue, N. K Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 8th Street, S. 9th Street, Earnest Brazill Street, S. 13th Street, S. 14th Street, and S. 17th Street.

When

Week of August 17

Where

Stadium Way from Division Avenue to I-705 – southbound lane closure. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Division Avenue with turns at S. 4th St. and Division Ave.

Stadium Way/N. E St./N 1st St. from north of Division Avenue to Broadway — street closure.

Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to J Street – lane restriction.

N J St. at Division Avenue – intersection closure.

N. 2nd St. at Division Avenue – intersection closure.

Division Avenue from J St. to K St./MLK Jr. Way – westbound lane closure to start later this week.

N. K St. and Division Avenue intersection – intersection closed at N. K St. to start later this week.

S. 8th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – street closure.

S. 9th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way intersection – lane closures at northeast corner.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 11th Street to S. 15th Street northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

Earnest Brazill Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 13th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley. Intersection closure may start this week.

S. 14th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley. Intersection closure may start this week.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.