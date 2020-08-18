Table Tennis facility coming to Lakewood?

A Conditional Use Permit and Variance applications was filed with the City of Lakewood Community Development Department on July 13, 2020 for a proposal is to construct a 9,116square foot, indoor (9) court table tennis practice facility supported by a services facility with (4) restrooms, vestibule, office, storage room and a fire sprinkler riser room. The applicant is requesting a variance to deviate from the required 25’ setback from I-5 and to allow a membrane structure.

The facility would be located at 3623 112th Street SW. The application materials may be reviewed upon request. Read more at the City’s website.