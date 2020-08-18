Steilacoom ShelterBox Ambassador Receives Presidential Volunteer Service Award

Steilacoom, WA – Steilacoom area volunteer and Clover Park Rotarian, David Hall, has been recognized by the US Presidential Administration and humanitarian organization, ShelterBox USA, with the President’s Volunteer Service Award for his efforts in 2019 to provide emergency shelter and supplies to people who have lost their homes to natural disaster or fled because of civil conflict.

With help from Hall’s efforts of raising awareness and funds for ShelterBox, the organization provided shelter and life-saving supplies to more than 145,000 people in 11 countries, including Paraguay after severe flooding, Malawi after Cylone Idai, Syria to support families affected by conflict, and many others.

“The lifesaving work of ShelterBox is only possible because of our inspiring volunteers like David Hall, whose service in their communities is ensuring families made homeless by disaster and conflict situations have access to essential shelter and supplies.” said Kerri Murray, President of ShelterBox USA. “This distinction truly sets him apart as someone committed to serving others and making the world a better place.”

ShelterBox provides humanitarian aid in the form of family-sized tents and essential tools to start repairing and rebuilding homes. Additionally, the organization’s kits and boxes contain items that help transform shelter into a home, like cooking sets, solar lights, blankets, water filtration, and mosquito nets. More than shelter, these items enable families to recovery following disaster, providing a way to keep communities and families together and allowing them the space to focus on the future.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award is a special recognition presented on behalf of the President of the United States. The award is part of a national recognition program created in 2003 through the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation for individuals of all ages who contribute a significant amount of time to volunteer activities.

To volunteer, fundraise, or make a donation, visit www.shelterboxusa.org or call (805) 608-2400. Legacy giving and corporate giving options are available as well. ShelterBox USA is a 4-Star rated charity by Charity Navigator and has Platinum status from GuideStar.

About ShelterBox

Since 2000, ShelterBox has provided shelter, warmth, and hope following more than 300 disasters in over 100 countries. ShelterBox serves the most vulnerable families who have been displaced due to earthquake, volcano, flood, hurricane, cyclone, tsunami, or conflict by delivering essential shelter aid and life-saving supplies. ShelterBox’s core aid items include a disaster relief tent for an extended family, blankets, a water filtration system, emergency lighting, and other tools for survival. ShelterBox USA is based in Santa Barbara, California.

ShelterBox is an official Project Partner of Rotary International. Tax-deductible donations to the organization can be made at www.ShelterBoxUSA.org or by calling (805) 608-2400.