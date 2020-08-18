The Suburban Times

Gilman House now open in Tacoma’s Stadium neighborhood with must-eat brunch and epic cocktails

Step 1: Clear your schedule for Sunday brunch.  Step 2: Secure a designated driver. Step 3: Reach into the back of your closet for your Thanksgiving pants.  Step 4: Head to Gilman House, Tacoma’s newest restaurant with a three-part focus on dinner, high-end gin cocktails and outstanding Sunday brunch.  The Stadium neighborhood restaurant officially opened […]

