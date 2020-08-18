Dog Park Restroom target of fundraiser

Submitted by Chris Guppy, President of Protect our Pets.

In 2005, Protect our Pets (POP) worked with the City of Lakewood and many community partners to build an amazing dog park at Fort Steilacoom Park. Access to the dog park is FREE!

Every day of the week, all year long, this park is used by happy dogs of all shapes and sizes to run unleashed and socialize with other dogs (and owners). Many people came before us to build this park and now it’s your turn to help us improve this area.

The City is building a new restroom near the dog park. Protect our Pets offered to raise funds to help offset the cost of this improvement and to use as match for a state grant. The restroom and plaza area will cost over $500,000 to build. This fully accessible, dog friendly year round restroom will replace the sanican currently at the park.

The folks who visit the park and walk around Waughop Lake will enjoy this new part amenity as well! Please help! All donations big or small will help continue to support this amazing dog park for years to come!

Support the project via GoFundMe…