53 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed August 18

On Aug. 18 we confirmed 53 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death: A man in his 80s from Gig Harbor with underlying health conditions. Our totals are 6,129 cases and 133 deaths.

We have reported 930 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 103.1. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 66.4.

The state lab has resolved its reporting delays.

Using the 6-day reporting delay (Safe Start metric), the number of COVID-19 cases has declined by 32% since the peak in late July. Our current case numbers are still 1.3 times higher than the peak in early April.

The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 36.2% in the last two weeks.

Cases are also increasing among 40-59 year olds.

