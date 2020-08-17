Vet Clinic, Aug ’20

New resources for military veterans…

•VA reinstates in-person services at 100 hospitals across the country

www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=5481

•Plan to boost housing improvement grants for disabled Veterans poised to become law

www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2020/07/21/plan-to-boost-housing-improvement-grants-for-disabled-veterans-poised-to-become-law/

•VA expands funding for emergency response for Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness…

www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=5487

•Study shows VA surgical care better than or equal to non-VA hospitals

www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=5489

•VA launches COVID-19 screening tool

www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=5479

•VA hiring housekeeping staff: immediate need to fill positions nationwide

www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/77186/housekeeping-staff/

•Are you looking for your next job or to start a new business? Ask questions…

www.rallypoint.com/answers/vetxl-hire-a-vet-are-you-looking-for-your-next-job-or-to-start-a-new-business-ask-questions-to-veteran-hiring-and-entrepreneurship-experts

•Free training for Veterans and spouses with NPower

www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/76292/free-training-veterans-spouses-npower/

•FEMA and NFIP offer flood insurance protection for Veterans

www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/76276/fema-nfip-offer-flood-insurance-protection-veterans/

•Substance abuse can block Veterans from getting mental health help, researchers warn

www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2020/07/22/substance-abuse-can-block-veterans-from-getting-mental-health-help-researchers-warn/