U.S. Chamber Recognizes Kilmer for Support of Local Employers & Jobs, Commitment to Bipartisanship

U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) was honored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce with its annual Spirit of Enterprise Award, given in recognition of his support for pro-economic growth and pro-business legislation, along with his commitment to bipartisan leadership and constructive governing.

“I’m working every day to grow jobs and bring more economic opportunities to more people in more places. Receiving the Spirit of Enterprise Award for those efforts – and for trying to solve problems in a bipartisan way – is a real honor,” said Rep. Kilmer. “As we recover from this pandemic, we need to remain laser-focused on supporting our local employers and their employees. I’m committed to doing just that – and ensure everyone, regardless of where they live, have the opportunity to earn a good living.”

“The U.S. Chamber’s Spirit of Enterprise Award honors those members who recognize sound business policy and are willing to reach across the aisle to get the job done,” said Chris Eyler, the U.S. Chamber’s Northwest Region Director. “Given Rep. Kilmer’s record of bipartisanship and keen understanding of business, it is a privilege to recognize him with this award.”

“We value our relationship with Congressman Kilmer tremendously. He has consistently been a voice of reason in DC, searching for solutions to the critical challenges we face in our communities,” said Tom Pierson, President & CEO, Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber. “He acts with servant leadership, integrity, passion and heart as he works tirelessly on behalf of all people and businesses in western Washington.

“Congressman Kilmer understands the importance of working with local Chambers of Commerce to keep his thumb on the pulse of our business community,” said Denise Frey, President and CEO, Bremerton Chamber of Commerce. “Bremerton Chamber of Commerce appreciates his steadfast advocacy on behalf of our local economies!”

“Representative Kilmer continues to be a tireless advocate for developing a vibrant local economy in Grays Harbor. We’ve found consistent and enthusiastic support from the Congressman and his staff on all matters relating to the economic health of our community,” said Lynnette Buffington, CEO, Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. “Greater Grays Harbor, Inc congratulates Representative Kilmer on this recognition from the U.S. Chamber and looks forward to his ongoing efforts to embody the merits of the Spirit of Enterprise Award during his time in Congress.”

“We were honored to be able to have the US Chamber present this award to Congressman Kilmer at the kick-off of our Women Doing Business program event. His eloquent and heartfelt speech was as inspirational, as his ongoing leadership and advocacy for the interests of small business and our rural communities,” said Arlene Alen, Executive Director, Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce. “His focus on activities that continuously contribute to enhancing the quality of life in our communities has proven positive outcomes and the deep appreciation of our communities. Congressman Kilmer’s leadership during the current pandemic challenge has been relentless advocacy on behalf of his constituents and we are grateful for the depth of his commitment and support in this fluid and continuously evolving response environment.”

“Rep. Kilmer’s roots in economic development are evident in his approach to policy as he continues to push for legislation that supports a healthy economy,” said Heidi McCutcheon, Executive Director, Shelton-Mason County Chamber of Commerce. “He makes it a priority to meet with our Chamber members one-on-one several times each year, touring their workplaces and learning about their successes, needs, and hardships. He takes a genuine interest in our local entrepreneurs and in our community. Although it comes as no surprise, we are thrilled for him to receive this award. It is well deserved!”

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.

Since 1965, the Chamber has rated senators and members of Congress based on the votes they have cast for or against business priorities. Beginning with the 2019 legislative year, they also included measures of leadership and bipartisanship.