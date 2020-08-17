Parking in Downtown Puyallup: Survey

The City of Puyallup is conducting a study of parking in the downtown. This is a very important issue for many local businesses and residents, and we want to hear what you think. Please take a few minutes to complete a survey which will be used to kick off the process. The answers to the survey will help us understand the community’s priorities for parking, and help focus attention on areas in greatest need of improvement.

If you would like to be kept up-to-date on this study, as well receive notice about additional opportunities to provide input, please sign up for the email list on the project’s webpage.