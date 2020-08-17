COVID-19 Mobile Testing events in Lakewood

For more information on Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department Mobile Testing events click here.
Mobile Testing sites in and near Lakewood:
- Springbrook Park 08/18/2020 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Clover Park Technical College 08/18/2020 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Asia Pacific Cultural Center COVID-19 Mobile Testing 08/19/2020 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.Lakewood Community Center 08/28/2020 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Fort Steilacoom Park 09/03/2020 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Asia Pacific Cultural Center COVID-19 Mobile Testing 09/16/2020 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Asia Pacific Cultural Center COVID-19 Mobile Testing 10/21/2020 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
