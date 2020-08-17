Caring for Kids Big Changes

Caring for Kids continues to support our kids in need in our community. With our three Ready to Learn Fairs having to be cancelled, we will be delivering one thousand five hundred prepacked backpacks to the schools. In addition we will also send extra unpacked backpacks if the schools need them. The schools can also order through our school supply bank for individuals or quantities of a certain school supply or hygiene product.

Emergency food is being distributed throughout the community. We are also preparing our emergency food kits and stocking our clothing bank shelves to be prepared for when the schools open.

Caring for Kids has moved to a wonderful new building! After fourteen break-ins at our old building at American Lake South, which was a nightmare, our team is very excited about our new Center. We want to thank Clover Park School District and everyone who helped us make the BIG move!

Caring for Kids gave out almost one thousand backpacks and school supplies as the Covid-19 virus hit our community. Our volunteer team is working every day to make a difference. We are lucky to have such dedicated volunteers with the changes we have had to make daily.

Questions Diane carekids@comcast.net or 253-279-9777