31 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths confirmed August 17

On Aug. 17, we confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. Our totals are 6,076 cases and 132 deaths.

We have reported 954 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 105.8. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 68.1.

The state experienced a lab reporting delay, which contributes to today’s low case count.

We can have lower counts at the beginning of the week because fewer people get tested on weekends and some labs are closed.

Using the 6-day reporting delay (Safe Start metric), the number of COVID-19 cases has declined by 32% since the peak in late July. Our current case numbers are still 1.3 times higher than the peak in early April. We’re seeing some signs that face coverings are helping. Read this Your Reliable Source blog to learn more.

The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 36.5% in the last two weeks.

The number of COVID-19 cases among the 70-79 age group, which typically has much worse outcomes, has increased by about 6-10 fold since earlier in the summer.

Cases are also increasing among 40-59 year olds.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.