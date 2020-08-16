Straight Talk on The Power of Community and Connection to Resources

Join us on Monday, August 17th at 5 p.m. for a Straight Talk discussion about The Power of Community and Connection to Resources — Where to Find Hope in the Midst of the Pandemic.

This conversation will feature a panel including Dr. Marcia Tate Arunga, Evergreen State College-Tacoma Academic Dean; Carol Mitchell, an attorney with an interest in social justice; Maureen Howard, Senior Policy Analyst with the Tacoma-Pierce County Coalition to End Homelessness; and Gerrit Nyland, Co-Chair of the Tacoma-Pierce County Coalition to End Homelessness.

This live community forum is part of the ongoing Straight Talk series examining the impacts of COVID-19, focused on those with the greatest needs.

These discussions hosted by Metropolitan Development Council and Tacoma Urban League are geared toward our communities that are not in the mainstream flow of information. The conversations will continue each Monday throughout the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

To register, visit: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GFrHcCuhRlyV1pHOpV-v2Q