SR 7 ramp to I-5 in Tacoma remains closed into early September

TACOMA – Travelers who currently detour around the State Route 7 on-ramp closure to northbound Interstate 5 will need to continue doing so until early September.

Design-build contractor Atkinson Construction needs extra time to finish installation of concrete along northbound I-5 near Portland Avenue. The SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will remain closed until Friday, September 4.

During the closure, drivers will continue to detour using I-705 to SR 509 and back to northbound I-5 using East Portland Avenue.

Reminder: Overnight closures of southbound SR 167/Bay Street are underway through September

Another series of nighttime closures of southbound SR 167/Bay Street kicked off this week. Overnight closures are in place each weeknight, Monday through Friday from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day through Friday, Sept. 4. The southbound lanes of SR 167 are closed from East Grandview Avenue to East 27th Street.

During the overnight closures, drivers will detour using East Grandview Avenue to East 32nd Street to Portland Avenue to I-5. Travelers using southbound SR 167 to northbound or southbound I-5 will need to follow the detour route.

Additional overnight ramp closures for this and other state highways in Pierce County are listed at TacomaTraffic.com.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.