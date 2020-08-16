Roundabout construction wraps up at Militia Drive/Union Avenue in Tillicum

LAKEWOOD – This weekend, design-build contractor Atkinson Construction will pave and stripe the new roundabout that connects Militia Drive, Union Avenue and Berkeley Street. Work will take place during overnight hours. Nearby residents may hear increased noise levels from construction activities.

If the construction schedule holds, at 5 a.m. Monday morning, Aug. 17, crews will remove the temporary detour for westbound Union Avenue and restore all travel lanes to the new roundabout.

Once the roundabout is open, travelers will still some activity as crews finish utility work.

Paving on Berkeley Street, Aug. 17 to Aug. 25

Construction crews will continue to pave a section of Berkeley Street from the southbound I-5 off-ramp to Union Avenue. This work will take place during overnight hours from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. each following day.

Additional overnight ramp closures scheduled for this project on Interstate 5 are listed on Tacomatraffic.com.

This work is part of a project that rebuilds the Berkeley Street and Thorne Lane overpasses, which included adding roundabouts to local street connections to move traffic through intersections more quickly.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.