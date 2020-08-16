Written By Rosemary Bennett ’21, Marketing & Communications.

The most recent book by Maria Chávez, professor of political science, has been honored with the Latino Politics Best Book Prize by the American Political Science Association Latino Caucus.

The book, Latino Professionals in America: Testimonios of Policy, Perseverance, and Success, combines rich qualitative interviews, auto-ethnographic accounts, and policy analysis. It explores the converging oppressions that can make it difficult for Latinos to become professionals and to envision themselves as successful in those professions.

Members of the awarding committee called the book, “a must-read for all, particularly those interested in promoting equity and developing a just, inclusive environment.”

This is the second publication by Chávez to be honored with this award. Her first book Everyday Injustice, earned the award in 2011, making Chávez one of a few authors to receive the award multiple times.

The post New book by Maria Chávez honored by American Political Science Association was first publishing on the Pacific Lutheran University website.