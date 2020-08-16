Lakewood City Manager August 14 Info Bulletin

Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) August 14 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. Headlines include:
- Rental assistance available through LASA
- City starts allocating COVID-19 funds to small businesses and local partners
- Child Care Providers grants available
- Washington Listens launched to help support those affected by the stress of COVID-19
- Apply for the city’s 2020 Lakewood Police Department Citizens Academy
- “It’s electrifying” – Drive-in movie tickets now available for Sandlot and Grease
- And much more!
