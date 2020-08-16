The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood City Manager August 14 Info Bulletin

By Leave a Comment

Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) August 14 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. Headlines include:

  • Rental assistance available through LASA
  • City starts allocating COVID-19 funds to small businesses and local partners
  • Child Care Providers grants available
  • Washington Listens launched to help support those affected by the stress of COVID-19
  • Apply for the city’s 2020 Lakewood Police Department Citizens Academy
  • “It’s electrifying” – Drive-in movie tickets now available for Sandlot and Grease
  • And much more!
Print This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *