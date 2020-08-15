Electronic sign replacement brings overnight lane closures to SR 16 in Tacoma

TACOMA – Travelers who use both directions of State Route 16 from South 19th Street to South Sprague Avenue in Tacoma will encounter overnight delays the week of Aug. 17 and Aug. 24.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are replacing two variable message signs used to provide travelers information about traffic congestion, incidents or roadwork on SR 16. These two signs have reached the end of their lifecycle. To do the work, crews will reduce SR 16 to a single lane during overnight hours.

Monday, Aug. 17 to Thursday, Aug. 20

Westbound SR 16 from South Sprague Avenue to South Union Avenue will be reduced to a single lane each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day.

Monday, Aug. 24 to Thursday, Aug. 27

Eastbound SR 16 from South 19th Street to South Union Avenue will be reduced to a single lane each night from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day.

During the overnight lane closures, drivers are encouraged to watch their speed and give crews the room they need to finish the work.

Additional information for construction projects and planned maintenance on state highways in Pierce County is listed at TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.