Cantwell Statement on Trump Administration’s Undermining of the United States Postal Service

Friday, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, released the following statement about the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to undermine the United States Postal Service (USPS). In addition to impacting voting this fall, the changes could also impact delivery of medicine, Social Security checks, veterans benefits, and other essential services:

“It is outrageous the President wants to deny funding to the U.S. Post office to stop voting by mail and the Postmaster General is taking steps to slow down the mail. Free and fair elections are the hallmark of democracy. We must focus on making it easier to vote, not harder – especially during a pandemic.”

Earlier this week, Cantwell joined colleagues in sending a letter urging U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to stop policies that would make it harder and more expensive for states and election jurisdictions to mail ballots for the fall election, as well as demanding answers to a number of questions. In July, Cantwell and a group of colleagues introduced a resolution outlining the importance of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) and urging Congress to increase funding for USPS in the next COVID-19 relief package to help the agency offset losses incurred due to the pandemic.