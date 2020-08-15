The Suburban Times

All unemployment claims decreased from the previous week

During the week of August 2 through August 8, there were 22,140 initial regular unemployment claims (down 11.4% from the prior week) and 571,410 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 13.0% from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).  

  • Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 307 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.
  • Regular Unemployment Insurance, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims as well as continuing claims all decreased over the previous week.

ESD paid out over $273.8 million for 391,025 individual claims – a decrease of $301.3 million and 53,583 less individuals compared to the prior week.

Unemployment claim typeWeek ofAugust 2-August 8Week ofJuly 26-August 1Week ofJuly 19-July 25
Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims22,14024,98528,840
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims4,5404,6136,133
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims6,3016,6957,031
Continued/ongoing weekly claims538,429620,263635,351
Total claims571,410656,556677,355

Since the week ending March 7 when COVID-19 job losses began:

  • A total of 2,338,445 initial claims have been filed during the pandemic (1,475,571 regular unemployment insurance, 461,251 PUA and 401,251 PEUC)
  • A total of 1,295,080 distinct individuals have filed for unemployment benefits
  • ESD has paid out over $9.5 billion in benefits
  • 996,048 individuals who have filed an initial claim have been paid
