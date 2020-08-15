All unemployment claims decreased from the previous week

During the week of August 2 through August 8, there were 22,140 initial regular unemployment claims (down 11.4% from the prior week) and 571,410 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 13.0% from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 307 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.

Regular Unemployment Insurance, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims as well as continuing claims all decreased over the previous week.

ESD paid out over $273.8 million for 391,025 individual claims – a decrease of $301.3 million and 53,583 less individuals compared to the prior week.

Unemployment claim type Week ofAugust 2-August 8 Week ofJuly 26-August 1 Week ofJuly 19-July 25 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 22,140 24,985 28,840 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 4,540 4,613 6,133 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 6,301 6,695 7,031 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 538,429 620,263 635,351 Total claims 571,410 656,556 677,355

Since the week ending March 7 when COVID-19 job losses began:

A total of 2,338,445 initial claims have been filed during the pandemic (1,475,571 regular unemployment insurance, 461,251 PUA and 401,251 PEUC)

A total of 1,295,080 distinct individuals have filed for unemployment benefits

ESD has paid out over $9.5 billion in benefits

996,048 individuals who have filed an initial claim have been paid