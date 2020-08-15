All unemployment claims decreased from the previous week

During the week of August 2 through August 8, there were 22,140 initial regular unemployment claims (down 11.4% from the prior week) and 571,410 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 13.0% from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).
- Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 307 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.
- Regular Unemployment Insurance, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims as well as continuing claims all decreased over the previous week.
ESD paid out over $273.8 million for 391,025 individual claims – a decrease of $301.3 million and 53,583 less individuals compared to the prior week.
|Unemployment claim type
|Week ofAugust 2-August 8
|Week ofJuly 26-August 1
|Week ofJuly 19-July 25
|Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims
|22,140
|24,985
|28,840
|Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims
|4,540
|4,613
|6,133
|Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims
|6,301
|6,695
|7,031
|Continued/ongoing weekly claims
|538,429
|620,263
|635,351
|Total claims
|571,410
|656,556
|677,355
Since the week ending March 7 when COVID-19 job losses began:
- A total of 2,338,445 initial claims have been filed during the pandemic (1,475,571 regular unemployment insurance, 461,251 PUA and 401,251 PEUC)
- A total of 1,295,080 distinct individuals have filed for unemployment benefits
- ESD has paid out over $9.5 billion in benefits
- 996,048 individuals who have filed an initial claim have been paid
