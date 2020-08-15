61 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths confirmed August 15

On Aug. 15, we confirmed 61 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. Our totals are 5,995 cases and 132 deaths.
We have reported 1,032 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 114.4. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 73.7.
- Cases have remained steady since July 30 and may be starting to decline. It’s too soon to tell if this is a true decrease in disease rates. We’re seeing some signs face coverings are helping. Read this Your Reliable Source blog to learn more.
- The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 34.7% in the last two weeks. The good news is the rate of infection in this age group has decreased in the past week.
- The bad news is we see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among the 70-79 age group, which typically has much worse outcomes. The number of cases in that age group increased by about 6-10 fold since earlier in the summer.
- Cases are also increasing among 40-59 year olds.
See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we're tracking for the governor's Safe Start Washington Plan.
