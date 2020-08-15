61 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths confirmed August 15

On Aug. 15, we confirmed 61 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. Our totals are 5,995 cases and 132 deaths.

We have reported 1,032 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 114.4. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 73.7.

Cases have remained steady since July 30 and may be starting to decline. It’s too soon to tell if this is a true decrease in disease rates. We’re seeing some signs face coverings are helping. Read this Your Reliable Source blog to learn more.

The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 34.7% in the last two weeks. The good news is the rate of infection in this age group has decreased in the past week.

The bad news is we see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among the 70-79 age group, which typically has much worse outcomes. The number of cases in that age group increased by about 6-10 fold since earlier in the summer.

Cases are also increasing among 40-59 year olds.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.