Steilacoom Town Administrator’s August 14 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – September 1, 2020, at 6:30 PM.

Planning Commission – September 14, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

Civil Service Commission – September 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

Preservation and Review Board – August 26, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Farmers’ Market:

The Town of Steilacoom’s 2020 Farmers’ Market commenced Wednesday, June 17th and will continue every Wednesday through August. The Market runs from 3 PM to 7 PM and given the new distancing requirements, Lafayette Street between Pacific Street and Main Street and Wilkes Street between Lafayette Street and Commercial Street will be closed from noon through 8 PM.

Employment Opportunities:

The Town is currently advertising for Instruction Recreation Aide positions for our childcare program this Fall at Cherrydale. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website. townofsteilacoom.org/234/Employment

Community Services:

Fall Childcare:

The Town will be providing childcare this Fall from 6:15 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Public Safety responded to 141 events over the past week, including the following:

10 medical aid responses

47 suspicious circumstance/security checks

6 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

2 incidents of domestic disturbance

3 incidents of vandalism

3 incidents of vehicle prowl

2 motor vehicle collisions

1 motor vehicle theft

28 traffic stops

3 parking enforcement responses

Many thanks to the Steilacoom High School Department of Photography for helping us update our department photographs. We expect to share the results on our website soon.

During the closure of the Public Safety building, we’ve received an increase in items left within our mailbox, to include prescription medications. We request citizens to refrain from placing any items within our mailbox and remind everyone that our medication disposal program can still be conducted via telephone contact at (253) 581-0110.

With the passage of Washington State Initiative 940 in November 2018 and SHB 1064 in 2019, incidents where the use of deadly force by a peace officer results in death, substantial bodily harm, or great bodily harm require an independent investigation. The independent investigation is conducted in the same manner as a criminal investigation and state law now requires an “independent investigation” completely independent of the involved agency and requires at least two Non-Law Enforcement Community Representatives. Persons interested in applying for these positions may find more information at: townofsteilacoom.org. townofsteilacoom.org/234/Employment and the Public Safety page townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued painting roadway pavement markings and parking lot lines along with vactoring catch basins; performed street inspections for the Norberg Estates development; swept streets; cleaned the Town-owned and leased parking lot near the dock; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew completed preparatory work to install a loop-feed to the Harbor Oaks apartments; installed a new transformer to serve the new construction on Walnut Lane; coordinated with a contractor for new electrical services east of Executive Court; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued hydrant maintenance; hauled dirt from the lower yard to an approved disposal facility; inspected new sewer services for homes being built east of Executive Court; inspected side-sewer replacements in the 2700 block of Natalie Lane and the 1200 block of Pierce Street; trimmed foliage around 19 water meters at the request of a meter reader; and performed other routine maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed buildings and grounds maintenance activities including mowing; continued maintaining the hanging baskets; provided support for the Farmers’ Market; adjusted sprinkler heads and water flow on various irrigation systems; repainted portions of the Public Safety building’s exterior; and performed other maintenance activities.