Senior Lunch Program at Puyallup Activity Center

Alternative Meals to Go, a takeaway lunch service through Catholic Community Services, is now offered at the Puyallup Activity Center. Meals are provided in the form of a boxed lunch and are available for pick up Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Pre-orders are required. To order a lunch, call the Activity Center at 253-841-5555 one week in advance. Lunch pick-up occurs in the parking lot at 3rd and Pioneer from 12:00 noon to 12:30.

Cost

$3.50 for senior persons 60 + years of age

$6.00 for individuals under 60 years of age

The purpose of the Senior Nutrition Program is to support the independence and well-being of older adults through healthy meals which help them make good dietary choices. All meals are certified by a Registered Dietician to supply one-third of the required daily allowance of general nutrition needs for adults.