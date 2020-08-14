Seaquist Says County Badly Run, Time for New Leadership

Submitted by Larry Seaquist for Pierce County Executive campaign.

Larry opened his general election campaign for Pierce County Executive with a call for fundamental changes in leadership and direction of the county. Speaking before the Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce Public Affairs forum in the first head to head debate of the campaign, Seaquist expressed his disappointment in the incumbent’s time in office.

“Our county government is not being well run. Our county budget is mismanaged. The working climate for the county’s 3,000 employees is unhealthy,” said Seaquist.

Reviewing his own career experience as a senior public service executive, Seaquist, a retired Navy Captain who once commanded the battleship USS IOWA, said: “Leadership is in my wheelhouse. Command in public service is what I do. I’ve taken over bad organizations and turned them into successes. And I’m a long-time budget guy skilled both at budget making and budget squeezing.”

Questions from attendees touched on the COVID-19 crisis, economic uncertainty, and public safety. In a repeated contrast, Dammeier cited past progress and Seaquist responded by pointing out that the virus has changed everything and touches everything. “We’ve got to manage the virus as a systemic problem,” said Seaquist. “We can’t open our schools, get back to work, even go bowling, until we have this virus firmly under control. Since the White House is not going to help, we have to build an overall, long-term strategy of testing and monitoring for ourselves.”

Seaquist closed his presentation by asking everyone, regardless of party, to understand how dangerous these times are and how important it is to the future of Pierce County that we work together to keep our democracy on track. “We rebuild our democracy one county at a time,” said Seaquist. “Starting here, we can build a better future for Pierce County. This campaign is an opportunity not only to choose our next Pierce County Executive, but for us to choose our own future.”