WWW dot WHAT – Isn’t the Internet great?

By Perry L. Newell.

The “Laddered” approach to education has worked for some, however, most students don’t know what it takes to be successful before you step into your first college class for freshman and more so for others.

Nationwide we are suffering high anxiety about the COVID-19, it has caused many school districts and colleges to go exclusively remote.

For students, parents, educators, and political leaders, this has become one hot mess.

It’s even more complicated for rising high school seniors, now in the home stretch of the college admissions process. This is usually when they polish off their personal statements, make one last push for semester grades, and squeeze in a couple more seating for standardized tests, all to buff their college resumes to a high sheen.

The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids are non-commercial activities, and have been asked to supply individuals, organizations, newspapers, and bulletin boards serving the area information about active awards and scholarships and insightful advice.

We have moved to publishing our SCHOLARSHIP and AWARD documents in an electronic format which can be found at: www.educatingouryouth.org

We provide access to support and financing one’s education and the answer lies in Online Scholarship Opportunities.

Isn’t the Internet great? It’s truly one of the most versatile inventions in history, capable of assisting the average person with virtually any task. In a typical evening, you can search for apartments, buy virtually anything, catch up on an entire season of your favorite TV show, play tons of addictive games, upload and caption pictures of your cats, and chat for free with friends across the globe, all without leaving your desk. In addition to communicating, shopping, and being entertained, you can also work, attend college, and even find ways to pay for school online.

Online scholarship opportunities are abundant, as are online scholarship searches. There are even scholarship programs specifically for students who also attend class online. Technological advances and marked increases in access to the Internet have revolutionized the scholarship world, allowing all kinds of college students and college-bound students more access to money for college than ever before. Of course, in addition to offering a host of scholarship information, application, and awards, the online world can also propagate scholarship myths and scams.

ONLINE SCHOLARSHIP, AWARDS & MORE…

THE AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY believes that the more knowledge our young people gain, the better citizens they will become. That is why the organization is so committed to education. Investing in the education of our young people is investing in the future of our country. www.alaforveterans.org/Scholarships/

THE AMERICAN LEGION SCHOLARSHIPS and other resources to assist young people in their pursuit of higher education. There are opportunities for everyone, including kin of wartime veterans and participants in Legion programs. www.legion.org/scholarships

The American Legion College Search Engine – www.legion.org/education

Powered by CollegeRecon, find the college that’s best for you – and American Legion posts closest to campus.

APIA SCHOLARS HAS BEEN MAKING COLLEGE DREAMS COME TRUE FOR DESERVING ASIAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER AMERICANS SINCE 2003.

The Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholars makes a difference in communities by mobilizing resources to create opportunities for students to access, complete, and succeed after post-secondary education, thereby developing future leaders who will excel in their careers, serve as role models in their communities, and will ultimately contribute to a more vibrant America.

Asian Pacific Islander Scholarship Fund – www.apiasf.org/

THE ONLINE GUIDE TO SCHOLARSHIPS, FINANCIAL AID AND MORE FOR AFRICAN AMERICAN STUDENTS

The largest online directory of scholarships and financial aid opportunities for African American and other minority students. The programs listed on our web site give away millions of dollars in college funding, and are sponsored by foundations, government agencies and even corporations from all over the country! www.blackscholarships.org/

WHEN YOU WANT TO FIND OUT WHAT IT PAYS. Bureau of Labor Statistics – A look at present and future employment may be found at the Bureau of Labor Statistics – Wages by Area and Occupation – Bureau of Labor Statistics – www.bls.gov/bls/blswage.htm

CAPPEX – Our mission is to move every student closer to day one at the college that’s right for them. With the most current and complete profiles of every college in the United States, a multi-billion-dollar scholarship database, advanced matching algorithms, and direct connections with colleges, we get students from wherever they are now to their first day on campus. www.cappex.com/

WHAT IS AN INTERNSHIP?

An internship is a program offered by an employer that provides potential employees with work experience. Internships are typically targeted towards students, who work between one-and-four months at their chosen company to gain practical on-the-job or research experience.

Each internship is different. Some interns work part-time, while others work full-time. An internship can last a week or a year. There are internships for high school, undergraduate, and graduate students. There are paid internships, unpaid internships, internships that provide course credit, and internships that are virtual. While employment isn’t guaranteed at the end of an internship, many employers use internships to train and evaluate future employees. In fact, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) 2018 Internship & Co-op Survey Report, 59% of employers make a full-time job offer to interns, and 77% of students accept said offer. That means that more than 45% of interns land a full-time job from their internship. www.internships.com/

HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS – RAISE.ME – Through a new program called raise.me, your student can

automatically earn scholarships from colleges each time he or she achieves goals in school.

Raise.Me is different because it lets high school students earn scholarships as early as the 9th grade, by directly translating their effort into money for their college education. Whether they improve their grades or maybe volunteer in their community, students earn scholarships that will give them an instant insight into how to impact their own future. www.raise.me/

HISPANIC SCHOLARSHIP FUND – HSF empowers families with the knowledge and resources to successfully complete a higher education, while providing scholarships and support services to as many exceptional students as possible. www.hsf.net/

JLVCOLLEGECOUNSELING.COM has now become a free resource for prospective and current college students, as well as their parents and guardians. A large database of scholarships developed by a former admissions professional who now shares her insider knowledge to help students and their families as they move through the college admissions process. Sorted by: Monthly Scholarships, Scholarships By Age, Scholarships by Major, State Scholarships, Minority Scholarships, Scholarships for Undocumented Students, International Student Scholarships, Athletic Scholarships, Disability Scholarships, Gender Scholarships, LGBTQ Scholarships, Military Scholarships, Scholarships for parents, Religious Scholarships, Study Abroad Scholarships, Scholarships for Hobbies, Interests & Talents… jlvcollegecounseling.com/scholarships/

NATIVE AMERICAN SCHOLARSHIPS – American Indians/Native Americans face a unique set of challenges in gaining access to a college education and are one of the most underrepresented groups both in college and in the degree-holding population. There are fewer Native Americans than other minorities in higher education. collegefund.org/

NICHE – Formerly known as College Prowler, Niche is one of the easiest sites to navigate. It’s neatly organized into categories that make it simple to start finding and applying for scholarships.

You can browse by categories – including, but not limited to, sports, interest area, career and major — but it can be tricky to filter outside of these preset groupings. Still, with no required sign-up and a user-friendly design, Niche is a simple and powerful resource. www.niche.com/

PETERSON’S – Peterson’s is a one-stop scholarship resource — not that we recommend this strategy — with a number of great (and free!) resources. The site boasts $10 billion in scholarship awards and has an impressive collection of articles, test prep resources and more.

But it’s not just a stockpile of scholarships. It also has the tools and tips you need to start your search — and its search filters make navigation simple. www.petersons.com/

SCHOLARSHIP AMERICA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to make a college education possible through scholarships and educational support. scholarshipamerica.org/what-we-do/students-parents/open-scholarships/

Scholarships can come in all sizes – SCHOLARSHIPS.COM – www.scholarships.com/

Search Over 3.7 Million College Scholarships & Grants – About $19 Billion in Financial Aid to Help You Pay for College and Find Your Perfect College – Get detailed information on over 4,000 colleges & universities, admission stats, athletics, enrollment data, academic majors, tuition, financial aid & more.

SCHOLLY – Scholarship Search Tool and College Scholarship Scholly was created by Christopher Gray who won $1.3 million in scholarships through grit, sweat, and hustle. In realizing how broken and time consuming this process was, he created Scholly to make things much easier. This app is thought to be a comprehensive platform for students and individuals alike to access educational resources.0

THE COLLEGE BOARD – As with the best resources, The College Board offers much more than an extensive list of scholarships. It also has test prep, articles, and college search tools, among others. And its “scholarships, other financial aid and internships from more than 2,200 programs” totals nearly $6 billion. www.collegeboard.org/

UNIGO – Like Peterson’s, Unico has plenty to offer beyond just scholarships, including jobs, internships, college profiles and rankings, articles and a textbook store. When it comes to scholarships, the site offers both profile-based matching as well as easy-to-browse categories.

Perhaps best of all is its user-friendly interface, which is somewhat reminiscent of a photo-sharing site.

www.unigo.com/

Washington State Resident Scholarships – theWashBoard.org makes it simple. We connect Washington students of all types with Washington scholarship providers….for FREE. Whether you’ll be attending in state or out, you save time by entering your profile once and letting us find the scholarship opportunities that fit.

washboard.wsac.wa.gov/login.aspx

