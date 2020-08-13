What’s UP with Biz? New Multi-Family

The large construction crane behind the Green Firs Towne Center that is visible from Bridgeport Way West is another sign that University Place is continuing to build its future, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Larson Apartments is U.P.’s latest commercial building project. Located on Larson Lane, the new construction will offer 80 apartment homes over six stories and will also feature a roof-top deck. Foundation and utility work are wrapping up, with current plans calling for the project to be completed by June 2021.

For information on all of the commercial projects taking place across University Place, visit the City’s Commercial Projects webpage.