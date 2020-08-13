Tacoma Police Officer Involved Shooting, K9 shot, dies

Submitted by Lt. Chris Lawler, Lakewood Police.

On August 13, 2020 at approximately 1:20 AM, Tacoma Police Officers located a homicide suspect driving in a vehicle. The vehicle fled and after a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed and the suspect fled on foot.

A K9 track was started, during which gunfire was exchanged with the suspect in the 3600 block of South M Street. The suspect was struck, as was the Police K9 dog. Both were transported for medical treatment with critical injuries. The K9, Ronja, subsequently died from the gunshot wounds. The K9 handler sustained minor injuries.

The shooting is being investigated by the Lakewood Police Department and the Washington State Patrol. More details will be released as the investigation continues.