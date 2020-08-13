6th Avenue closes west of MLK Jr. Way for utility work during the weekend of August 15-16

Crews will install stormwater utilities in the intersection of 6th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Way during the weekend of August 15 and 16, starting at 7 a.m. This work will close 6th Avenue west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley. MLK Jr. Way will continue to be open to northbound traffic from 6th Avenue to Division Avenue. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department.

In Hilltop, the contractor continues to install track on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 9th Street going south. MLK Jr. Way between S. 9th St. and S. 11th St. is scheduled to open on Aug. 12. Crews will continue the track installation process from S. 11th St. to S. 15th St. In addition, the contractor will start installing utilities in the S. 9th St. and MLK Jr. Way as soon as Aug. 13. Crews continue to install utilities on S. 8th St. west of MLK Jr. Way.

On Division Avenue, crews continue to install track west of J St. The contractor plans to open the section of Division Ave. between I St. and Yakima on Aug. 14. Currently, work is on hold on Stadium Way in front of Stadium High School.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to install track on Division Avenue to MLK Jr. Way starting the week of Aug. 17. In addition, Stadium Way will be open to northbound traffic only from I-705 to S. 4th St. during the week of Aug. 17.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Stadium Way, Division Avenue, N. 2nd Street, N. J Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 5th Street, 6th Avenue, S. 8th Street, S. 9th Street, Earnest Brazill Street, S. 13th Street, and S. 17th Street.

When

Week of August 10

Where

Stadium Way from Division Avenue to S. 4th St. – southbound lane closure. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Division Avenue with turns at S. 4th St. and Division Ave.

Stadium Way/N. E St./N 1st St. from north of Division Avenue to Broadway — street closure.

Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to J Street – lane restriction.

N J St. at Division Avenue – intersection closure.

N. 2nd St. at Division Avenue – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Baker driveway to 6th Avenue – southbound lane closure.

S. 5th St. on west side of MLK Jr. Way – intersection closure. Will open at the end of this week.

6th Avenue west of MLK Jr. Way – intersection closure during the weekend of August 15 and 16.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 7th St. to S. 9th St. – northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 8th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to S. L Street – street closure.

S. 9th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way intersection – lane closure starts later this week.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 11th Street to S. 15th Street northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

Earnest Brazill Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 13th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley. Intersection closure may start this week.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.